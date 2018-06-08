Bossy BJP reaches out to sulking allies as elections approach, gets some advice in return

The BJP chief recently met Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery as part of a special ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign.

The four years of Narendra Modi government has seen the Bharatiya Janata Party severing its ties with some of its allies in the National Democratic Alliance that helped it storm to power at the Centre with a resounding mandate. However, having assumed power, past incidents have shown BJP’s rigidity on negotiation desks with its coalition, Shiv Sena and Telugu Desham Party (TDP) in particular. Both incidents showcase how an all-powerful BJP has treated its allies.

However, as the elections approach next year, the BJP seems to be shedding its bossy attitude and reaching out to the allies for support. The BJP chief recently met Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery as part of a special ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign. Besides, Shah has also held meetings with Ram Vilas Paswan, the chief of Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. The BJP chief is also likely to meet Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

His meeting with Uddhav Thackeray came at a time when a strain in ties have led two saffron parties to fight elections against each other. Shiv Sena has been BJP’s oldest ally. Various news reports citing their sources said that the meeting unexpectedly concluded on a positive note, with the two allies even discussing to contest elections together in 2019. The meeting, which lasted for about two hours, also saw the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray.

However, hours before the meeting took place, the Shiv Sena had announced that it will fight elections on all seats in Maharashtra in future . “We will fight elections on all seats in Maharashtra as already announced,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut repeated on the morning after the meeting as well. When asked how the party saw the BJP chief’s outreach to the party as part of his ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign, the Sena leader replied to with a curt “too little too late”.

Amit Shah also met Prakash Singh Badal, the patriarch of Shiromani Akali Dal. Though there was no official word about the meeting, Badal suggested Shah to “dispel the perception of insecurity among the minorities”, a senior SAD leader who attended the meeting told The Indian Express. The BJP chief held a closed-door meeting with Badal and his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for nearly an hour.

BJP’s smaller allies, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh and Rashtriya Lok Samta {Party have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the party in recent times. Led by Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, RLSP announced that it would skip an NDA dinner in Bihar. The meeting, which was held on Thursday evening in Patna, saw Kushwaha give it a miss. He is said to be unhappy with the growing stature of Nitish Kumar in the NDA in Bihar and a party leader has even threatened that the RLSP will quit the NDA.

The SBSP chief has openly criticised Adityanath led government for neglecting Dalits in the state.

A group of more than 40 parties in total, 13 of NDA’s allies have their members elected to Lok Sabha. These alliance partners had played a significant role in getting Narendra Modi led group a majority in 2014 elections.