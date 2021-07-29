Border row with Assam: Mizoram writes to Centre; demands removal of blockade from National Highway

A CRPF personnel posted at Lailapur said that they have stopped all sorts of movement as instructed by the High Command. (Express Photo)

On the day when Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting of chief secretaries and police chiefs of Assam and Mizoram and both states agreed to the deployment of a neutral central armed police force along National Highway 306 and resolving the border issue mutually, all does not appear well at the border despite a calm at the protest site.

According to a report by The Indian Express, vehicles are not being allowed to cross towards Mizoram from the Assam side. A number of trucks carrying different goods are stuck at the Lailapur police outpost, the last Assam town on the border with Mizoram. The recent clash in which 5 Assam police personnel were killed has led to a complete freeze on any movement across the border.

Residents in Mizoram feels that if the supply chain of goods including essential items is interrupted, this may lead to a problematic situation.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Tuesday that his government would not allow any economic blockade, the ground situation is altogether different, reported the IE.

A CRPF personnel posted at Lailapur said that they have stopped all sorts of movement as instructed by the High Command. A CRPF personnel said that though the situation is calm at present, it may deteriorate in no time so the movement of vehicles has been stopped to avoid any untoward incident.

The freeze on movement has already caused concern in Mizoram. State Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs asking the Centre to intervene and end the blockade.

In his letter, Lalbiaksangi said that since the National Highway 306 is the main highway for the supply of essential commodities into Mizoram, the blockade is adversely affecting the livelihood of the people of the state.

Ramandeep Kaur, who has taken charge as SP Cachar, denied there was any blockade at the border. She said that several organisations called for a bandh yesterday and since the situation is so delicate, one-two truck may have been stopped for their protection.