Border row: Assam to revoke travel advisory against Mizoram; both sides agree to resolve crisis through dialogue

On July 26 last month, six Assam Police personnel were killed and over 50 people were injured in a border clash between the two states.

In a first definite sign of a thaw after an ugly border clash, the state governments of Assam and Mizoram today held talks and agreed to take initiatives to find a lasting solution. The Assam government has also agreed to revoke the advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram. Both the states today issued a joint statement in which they said that they were committed to find a resolution to the dispute through dialogue.

“The government of Assam and Mizoram welcome and agree to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI and Hon’ble Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state borders and to find lasting solutions to the disputes through discussions.” The climbdown comes on the back of the Union Home ministry pushing both state governments to come to the dialogue table and resolve the issue amicably.

At today’s meeting, both states also agreed to not deploy the state police force in the areas where confrontation has taken place in recent times. “Both the state governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcome the deployment of neutral force by the Government of India in this regard. For this purpose, both the states shall not send their respective Forest and Police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict have taken place between the police forces of the two states during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar, Assam; Mamit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram.

After a meeting with the officials of Govt of Assam & Mizoram, a joint statement is singed by Hon’ble Minister, Assam, @ATULBORA2 Ji, Hon’ble Home Minister, Mizoram, @Lalchamliana12, Comm. & Secy, Border Protection, Assam Sri GD Tripathi & Home Secy, Mizoram Sri Vanlalngathsaka. pic.twitter.com/a10QmA4pP3 — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) August 5, 2021

“Govt. of Assam & Govt. of Mizoram successfully signed a Joint Statement today after deliberations at Aizawl. Both governments agree to take forward the Ministry of Home Affairs’ initiatives to remove prevailing tensions and to find lasting solutions through discussions,” the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

Govt. of Assam & Govt. of Mizoram successfully signed a Joint Statement today after deliberations at Aizawl. Both governments agree to take forward Ministry of Home Affairs' initiatives to remove prevailing tensions and to find lasting solutions through discussions. pic.twitter.com/W3H8buNrj9 — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) August 5, 2021

On Monday, leaders from Northeastern states met PM Narendra Modi to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border situation and other issues. Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and other leaders met the PM and submitted a memorandum on various issues. Mizoram governor K Hari Babu also met the PM separately and apprised him of the situation.