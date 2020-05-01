‘Booze will kill coronavirus in throat’: Congress MLA in letter urging CM Gehlot to open wine shops in Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Congress MLA wants CM Ashok Gehlot to allow wine shops to begin operation. File pic

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to open liquor shops in the state. In a letter addressed to Gehlot, the legislator said that the government should consider opening liquor shops and contended that when alcohol-based sanitisers help prevent the spread of coronavirus, drinking alcohol will surely kill the virus from body.

“Liquor shops across the country are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre will never give green light to the sale of liquor. However, black market selling of alcohol is booming while the liquor shops remain closed and the economic impact of the same has been massive,” the Sangod MLA said.

“The government had set a target of Rs 12,500 crore from the sale of alcohol in the year 2020-21, this is unlikely to be fulfilled in as the lockdown has extended to over a month. When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove the virus from the throat,” he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has categorically denied permission to the wine shops to begin operation although it has started providing relaxations to several businesses to keep the wheels of economy rolling.

The Congress MLA further referred to the incident of Halena village in Bharatpur where two persons lost their eyesight and died after consuming country made liquor. He also opposed to the government’s decision to increase excise duty on liquor to generate revenue and make up for the revenue loss due to the lockdown.

Notably, another MLA from Bhadara of Hanumangarh district Balwan Singh Punia also made a similar request in a letter to Ashok Gehlot. He urged the CM to grant permission to liquor shops to start operation by maintaining social distancing norms.