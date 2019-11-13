Boost to BJP! 17 rebel MLAs stay disqualified, but can contest elections, rules Supreme Court

Updated: November 13, 2019 11:51:12 AM

Karnataka MLAs Disqualification Case Verdict Today Live Updates: A total of 14 rebel lawmakers of the Congress party and 3 of the Janata Dal (Secular) were disqualified under the anti-defection law ahead of the trust vote in July.

The court also said that its judgement is facts and circumstance of the case and does not interfere in the Speaker's power to disqualify members.Disqualified MLA in Karnataka, Karnataka MLA Disqualification Case: The court also said that its judgement is facts and circumstance of the case and does not interfere in the Speaker’s power to disqualify members.

Disqualified MLAs in Karnataka Case Live Updates: In a significant breather for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, the Supreme Court today upheld the order of former Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifying 17 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) in July. The apex court also struck down the portion of Speaker’s order in which Kumar said that the lawmakers would be disqualified till the end of the tenure of 15th Karnataka Assembly, paving way for the MLAs to contest upcoming by-polls in the state.

“It is equally binding on the government and opposition. We do not appreciate the manner in which the petitioners came to the Court. We are upholding the order of the Speaker,” the top court noted.

A division bench of three judges- Justice NV Ramana, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Krishna Murari further said that if these disqualified lawmakers become successful in winning the bypolls, then they can hold any public office or become ministers.

Speaking to news agency ANI, AH Vishwanath, disqualified Karnataka MLA, welcomed the top court’s verdict. “I welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court. We should be happy because the apex court has awarded a judgement,” said Vishwanath.

The court also said that its judgement is based on facts and circumstance of the case and does not interfere in the Speaker’s power to disqualify members.

The by-election to 15 out of 17 state assembly constituencies is slated to take place on December 5, 2019. The BJP plans to give tickets to many of these disqualified MLAs. The apex court had reserved its judgement on October 25 on the plea filed by the disqualified MLAs.

A total of 14 rebel lawmakers of the Congress party and 3 of the Janata Dal (Secular) were disqualified under the anti-defection law ahead of the trust vote in July. Currently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224-member house. The party needs the support of 7 more MLAs to get a majority. Earlier, the incumbent Speaker V Hegde Kageri had informed the top court to take a fresh call in the case.

