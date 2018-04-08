Boost to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali: Delhi High Court restrains four ayurveda firms, a trust from using ‘Patanjali’ trademark

The order by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw came on a plea by Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved Ltd ?(ANI)

The Delhi High Court has restrained four Ayurveda firms and a trust from manufacturing, selling or advertising any goods or services bearing the mark or word ‘Patanjali’, the registered trademark of yoga guru Ramdev’s company.

The order by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw came on a plea by Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved Ltd which has contended that the four firms — Karamveer Ayurveda, Dr. Zee Biotech, Dhatri, and Diwai Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan — were manufacturing and marketing products similar to its own by infringing its trademark.

Patanjali also contended before the court that the firms were passing off their products as that of the company and they were claiming to do so under authorization of the trust, Maharishi Patanjali Vedic Foundation. The court noted that Patanjali Ayurved has made out a prima facie case for grant of an ex-parte order in its favor restraining the four firms and the trust from infringing its trademark.

While restraining the five defendants from infringing the trademark of Patanjali, the court also issued a notice to them seeking their replies to the plea by May 16, the next date of hearing.