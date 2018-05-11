Boost for PM Modi’s total electrification dream, over 60 houses in this Maharashtra village get electricity connections for first time

Sixty-five households in Songav village in Phaltan taluka in Satara district of Maharashtra got electricity connections for the first time.

Sixty-five households in Songav village in Phaltan taluka in Satara district of Maharashtra got electricity connections for the first time. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) has set up these connections as part of the Pradhan Mantri Soubhagya Yojana-Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar scheme. Before the electricity lightened up their village, residents had to rely on oil lamp, according to The Indian Express report.

Most of the villagers live below the poverty line and are farm labourers. Executive engineer of Phaltan division and deputy executive engineer have visited Songav village frequently and set up at least 11 new poles, accroding to the report. With an aim to achieve maximum electrification in rural areas, 98,356 households across 41,928 villages in Maharashtra have already been electrified. Rests of the villages will be electrified under the Saubhagya Yojana and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana by December 2018. Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) will provide electricity connections in the backward areas and localities where infrastructure is not available, IE report says.

This comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a few days ago said that all the villages in the country have been electrified. Even the World Bank has said that India is doing “extremely well” on electrification with nearly 85 per cent of the country’s population having access to electricity. “India is doing extremely well on electrification. We are reporting India about 85 per cent of the population has access to electricity,” Vivien Foster, Lead Energy Economist at the World Bank was quoted as saying by IE.

Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana –“Saubhagya” was launched in September, 2017 by PM Modi. The scheme was launched to nsure electrification of all willing households in the country in rural as well as urban areas. The States and Union Territories are required to complete the works of household electrification by the 31st of December 2018. The total outlay of the project is Rs. 16, 320 crore while the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) is Rs. 12,320 crore. The outlay for the rural households is Rs. 14,025 crore while the GBS is Rs. 10,587.50 crore. For the urban households the outlay is Rs. 2,295 crore while GBS is Rs. 1,732.50 crore. The Government of India will provide largely funds for the Scheme to all States/UTs.