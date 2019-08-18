Booked under UAPA, don-turned-politician Anant Singh goes missing from his Patna residence

Anant Singh is an independent MLA from Mokama. Recently, he was booked under the stringent provisions of the UAPA.

Evading arrest in arms recovery case, controversial Bihar independent MLA and strongman Anant Singh went missing as police reached his Patna residence to arrest him, news agency ANI reported. Booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after the seizure of AK-47 rifle and grenade from his ancestral house, an arrest warrant was issued against Singh. But when police reached the MLA’s residence, he was missing. Police said officials asked his wife about the MLA’s whereabouts, but she didn’t divulge any details.

“We did talk to his wife but she did not divulge details, we will take further action accordingly,” police told ANI.

Nicknamed ‘Chhote Sarkaar’, Anant Singh has a long criminal record. He was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for recording his voice sample in connection with a bid on the life of a contractor in his constituency Mokama.

Singh is a four-time MLA — three times from Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the fourth time (incumbent) as an Independent from Mokama. He was once considered close to Nitish but he quit the JD(U) in September 2015 following a fall-out with Nitish over an election pact with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Patna (Rural) SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that Singh has been booked under UAPA for the recovery of a sophisticated weapon AK-47 and grenade during a raid in his ancestral house. He even said that it could not be ruled out that the weapon may have been used in ‘some big incidents’. On Friday, the police had raided Singh’s ancestral house at Ladma village in Barh sub-division following a tip-off and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades.

After the raids, Singh had alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him at the behest of JD(U) MP Lalan Singh. ”Weapons not belonging to me are being shown as having been recovered from my house. The house has also been badly vandalized during the raid,” he had said.

However, the police have debunked the allegations leveled by Singh and said the raid was carried out in accordance with the law. Also, videography was done of the entire raid.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh is the JD(U) MP from Munger. The Mokama assembly seat falls under the Munger parliamentary seat. Lalam Singh had defeated Singh’s wife Neelam Devi who contested on a Congress ticket in the recent general elections.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Parliament passing an amendment to UAPA to give powers to the Centre to designate an individual as a terrorist and seize his properties.