Booked for ‘raid’ at woman’s house, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Jignesh Mevani blame BJP, justify act

Days after a woman’s house was raided in a village in Gandhinagar by Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, youth leader Hardik Patel and Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani; Gujarat police have questioned the act of these leaders and called it “irresponsible vigilantism” after recovering two pouches of countrymade liquor from 55-year-old Kanchanba Makwana. On July 5, Makwana’s home at Adivada village in Gandhinagar was raided by the three youth leaders along with 15-20 supporters. Makwana lives just 200 metres from the office of the district superintendent of police.

However, Hardik, Thakor and Mevani claimed to have conducted what is called a “janata raid”, claiming they were acting on information that country made liquor was sold there. They also released a video of the raid later, showing two pouches that were recovered during the janata raid.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against them under Sections 452 (house trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 193 (false evidence), and 114 (abetment) on the basis of Makwana’s complaint, as per The Indian Express. Police said that Makwana, in her complaint, said that she does not sell liquor and the two pouches recovered from her house were planted by the people who entered her home.

Thakor defended the act saying that “Under the provisions of the Representation of People Act, elected members of a Legislative Assembly are called Gazetted Officers who are empowered to conduct Janata Raid.” Thakor added that they did not trespass into anybody’s house. He also claimed that the government is trying to defame them and hence, filed an FIR against them.

Thakor, who has led anti-liquor agitations in the past, said the aim of the “raid” was to expose the police and the government’s “inaction” to curb alcohol menace in the state. On Twitter, Hardik Patel alleged that the “liquor mafia” can do anything in Gandhi’s Gujarat, with the police and the ruling BJP giving them support. Defending Thakor, Mevani and Hardik, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda claimed the ‘raid’ was being raised “to intimidate them” and “divert the issue”.