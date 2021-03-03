  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Bonded slavery’: Opposition targets Centre after Income Tax raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

By:
Updated: Mar 03, 2021 4:04 PM

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped that the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax Department are saved from bonded slavery status.

Income Tax Raid: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Tejashwi yadavThe Income Tax department conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai and Pune. (PTI)

Hours after the officials of Income Tax raided filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, various opposition leaders attacked the Centre for ‘misusing’ central agencies. Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the government was chasing social activists, journalists and artists to threaten them against calling a spade a spade.

“They first employed I-T, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal and upright political rivals for their character assassination. Now Nazi govt is chasing social activists, journalists & artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade. Condemnable Act! @taapsee @anuragkashyap72,” Yadav tweeted.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department are saved from bonded slavery status. “Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon. Same wishes for ED and CBI too,” she tweeted.

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan also hit out at the government. “It’s not a new thing for the country. It happens almost every day. The Central government uses these methods to pressure and threaten anyone who holds the capacity to raise a voice against it. The government is using these mediums to silence those who speak against it,” said Chavan.

 

Earlier today, the Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai and Pune. Anurag and Taapsee have been vocal critics of the government on several pressing issues.

