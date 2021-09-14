Bombs hurled at Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence again; Trinamool says attacks staged

The BJP has made Arjun Singh chief observer of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll where CM Mamata Banerjee has locked horns with the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal.

In the second such attack within a week, bombs were hurled again today at the residence of West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh. This is the second time his house has been targeted. On September 8 as well, bombs were thrown at his residence. The National Investigation Agency has ordered a probe yesterday into the September 8 attack. The West Bengal police have rushed its bomb squad to the spot and CCTV footage is also being examined.

Singh has alleged that goons of Trinamool Congress were responsible for the attack.

“Bombs were thrown in front of my house on 8th September and at the back of the house this morning. Criminals have no fear because they have protection from TMC and the West Bengal Police. Criminals are roaming freely, police have become a slave of Trinamool. I will never be afraid of such attacks,” said the MP on Twitter.

However, the ruling TMC has denied the allegation. It accused Singh of staging the blasts himself to stay politically relevant.

The BJP has made Arjun Singh chief observer of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll where CM Mamata Banerjee has locked horns with the BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal. Banerjee is contesting the bypoll to retain the CM post as she had lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in the assembly election held earlier this year.

Notably, Singh is a former TMC MP and had joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He got elected as an MP again from the Barrackpore constituency on a BJP ticket. His son, Pawan Kumar Singh, is a BJP MLA from the Bhatpara assembly constituency.