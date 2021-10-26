Bombay High Court to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea in cruise drugs seizure case tomorrow; NCB accuses him of illicit drug trafficking

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 by NCB.

The Bombay High Court will continue to hear Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail applications tomorrow at 2.30 pm. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise drugs seizure case earlier this month. A single bench headed by Justice N W Sambre was hearing the plea. The NCB had opposed his bail plea alleging that Khan was not just a consumer of drugs but also involved in illicit drug trafficking, a serious charge that the anti-drug agency levelled for the first time since Khan was arrested on October 2.

Appearing for Aryan Khan, Sr Adv Mukul Rohatgi reiterated that nothing was found from his client and he was arrested even before boarding the ship. He submitted that Aryan Khan was invited as a special guest. Rohatgi highlighted that there was no recovery, no consumption or no medical test was done as far as Aryan Khan is concerned. Rohatgi added that conscious possession means what is under one’s control and knowledge. “My case is that there is no conscious possession at all. What somebody else had in their Shoe is not my concern. That cannot be my conscious possession,” he said. Rohtagi also contended that WhatsApp chats recovered from Khan’s phone are not on record but are cited and none of those chats were related to the cruise party.

The NCB also submitted before the court that Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani were tampering with evidence and witnesses in the case in order to derail the investigation. The NCB also said that if Khan is granted bail, he may tamper with evidence too. The NCB today filed its affidavit in response to the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan in the High Court. “This is evident from the contents of a purported affidavit of one Prabhakar Sail,” the agency said, referring to the allegations of extortion attempt made by Sail, an independent witness in the case.

Notably, Sail had claimed a deal of Rs 26 crore involving private detective KP Gosavi and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan submitted an additional note in the High Court claiming that he has nothing to do with the allegations flying between NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities (Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik).

The NCB also claimed that the probe into the case so far has revealed Aryan Khan’s role in illicit procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs.