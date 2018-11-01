Bombay HC unseats MLA Rajesh Kashiwar four years after election win

Rajesh Kashiwar was elected from Sakoli assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Bhandara in 2014.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court Wednesday set aside the election of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Kashiwar. The BJP legislator, elected from Sakoli assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Bhandara in 2014, was removed on the charges that he was a serving as a government contractor at the time of filing his nominations, an Indian Express report said. The ruling, which unseats the legislator, comes more than four years after the Kashiwar was declared elected as the winner on October 19, 2014.

The petition against Kashirwar was filed by his electoral opponent and former Congress MLA Sevak Waghaye immediately after the election results were declared.

Waghaye had mentioned that Kashirwar was involved in four ongoing projects at the time of filing the petition. The four projects were – Samaj Bhavan on Warthi road, Bhandara, construction of enclosure for tiger cubs in Pench Tiger Reserve, renovation/construction of museum building at Koradi and extension and renovation of Metro Blood Bank at Daga Memorial Hospital in Nagpur.

Also, Kashiwar had got his contractors licence cancelled by the PWD on October 22, 2014, the plea said. Waghaye further said that repair and maintenance part of Kashiwar’s contract had continued for one to two years, extending beyond the nominating filing date.

The high court bench found that Kashiwar was indeed serving in the capacity at the time of filing nominating papers, which was a violation of the prescribed law and hence his election was set aside.