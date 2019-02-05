Bombay HC poser to NIA in 2008 Malegaon blast case: Was permission sought to truncate witnesses’ statements?

Bombay HC asks NIA if it sought permission to truncate documents (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if it had sought permission to truncate the documents and witnesses’ statements that were part of the 2008 Malegaon blast case charge sheet.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Ajey Gadkari was hearing an application filed by one of the accused, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, seeking non-truncated copies of the documents and statements of witnesses.

Purohit had earlier filed the application in the high court challenging the applicability of provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.