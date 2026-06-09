The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 22 lakh as compensation to the widow and two children of a 50-year-old man who was killed by another patient while undergoing treatment at the state-run Yerawada Mental Hospital in Pune in November 2013, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Holding the state responsible for the patient’s death, the court observed that there was “gross negligence and failure of duty to take care” on the part of the authorities managing the hospital, the report mentioned.

A division bench comprising Justices Manish M. Pitale and Shreeram V. Shirsat passed the order on Monday while hearing a petition filed in 2017 by the deceased man’s widow through advocate Vrushali Maindad.

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According to the petition, the deceased, a real estate businessman suffering from schizophrenia, was initially receiving treatment at another hospital in Pune. On medical advice, he was admitted to Yerawada Mental Hospital on November 19, 2013. His wife was allegedly assured that he would recover within a reasonable period, IE reported.

Assault by another inmate led to death

However, two days later, on November 21, 2013, hospital authorities informed her that her husband had been killed by another inmate the previous night. A duty attendant reportedly found the accused patient violently assaulting him. The post-mortem report recorded severe injuries, with the cause of death attributed to head injuries and throttling. Another patient allegedly assaulted by the same inmate also died due to head injuries, the report mentioned.

An FIR was subsequently registered against the accused patient. However, criminal proceedings have remained in abeyance as he was suffering from mental illness and continues to undergo treatment.

The High Court observed that the deceased was under the care and custody of the state and held that the government was “clearly responsible for the violation of fundamental rights of the deceased and the rights of the petitioners, as the deceased was the only breadwinner of the family.”

‘Grossly negligent manner’, Staffing shortage highlighted by court

The bench also examined staffing levels at the hospital and noted that only three attendants were on duty for 77 patients in the observation ward on the night of the incident. This, the court said, “demonstrates the grossly negligent manner in which the state authorities were managing the affairs of the said mental hospital.”

While calculating compensation, the court considered the widow’s loss of dependency and the loss of spousal and parental consortium. The bench also noted that one of her sons suffers from 90 per cent mental disability, is unable to earn independently and is unlikely to recover sufficiently to support himself, as per the report.

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Observing that the widow would have to care for her son throughout her life, the court said it was inclined to award compensation beyond the amount suggested by the parties.

Rs 22 lakh compensation within eight weeks

The bench directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 22 lakh to the petitioners within eight weeks and instructed the widow to utilise the amount for the welfare of herself and her children.

Noting that the family had been pursuing the legal battle for nearly nine years, the court further ruled that the Rs 1 lakh ex gratia payment already made to the widow would not be adjusted against the compensation amount.