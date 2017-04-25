Bombay HC grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Sadhvi Pragya granted bail by Bombay HC. (PTI)

The Bombay High Court today granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. However, co-accused Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit’s bail plea has been denied by the court. Pragya Thakur has to furnish Rs 5 lakh bail amount along with three sureties of the same amount. She also has to submit her passport to National Investigation Agency (NIA), should not influence witnesses and will also have to appear on specified dates in the trial court. According to Sadhvi Pragya’s lawyer, ‘no evidence of conspiracy was found against her’. It also added that ‘the ‘bike that was used in the blast was not hers’. According to the lawyer, the court, as quoted by a Times Now report, underlined the fact that the ‘NIA recommended her discharge’, but that ‘Sadhvi will have to appear for hearing’ henceforth.

According to the latest development in the case, the victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast case will challenge the bail given to Sadhvi Pragya in the Supreme Court.

Blast victim Nisar Bilal intervened in the matter and his lawyer B A Desai in his argument said, “There are reasonable grounds to believe that accusations are prima facia true and that Sadhvi was part of several conspiracy meetings prior to the blast. There is voluminous evidence as well as witness statements to prove this,” as quoted by the Indian Express. He further said that the investigation conducted by the NIA is illegal and it cannot be considered conclusive as they took over the case from the ATS and conducted a new investigation instead of continuing the same.