Bombay HC directs Maharashtra police to form special unit to probe crimes against women. (Express Photo)

The Bombay High court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra police to form a special team to probe the cases related to murder and crimes against women. The court also asked the police to complete the probe within time. “It is time the police is divided into two units. One for law and order and one special unit only for probing serious crimes like murder, rape and other women related offences. Police, nowadays, have no time to probe cases as they are most of the times put on bandobast duty or on special duty during religious festivals. A timely investigation into serious offences like murder, rape and other cases pertaining to women or minors is the need of the hour,” the court said.

The High court was hearing a rape and kidnapping case of a 13-year-old minor girl whose father had filed a petition seeking permission to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. Earlier, the court had granted permission to the girl for termination of her pregnancy. The court had also asked the police on the status update on the probe in the case.

Appearing for the government, advocate Abhinandan Vagyani informed the court that the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in last July when the girl was abducted. Vagyani also said that the girl and the accused were traced in March at Uttar Pradesh and brought to Mumbai. “While initially, only a charge of kidnapping was levelled against the accused, rape and other relevant charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were added later,” Vagyani told the court.

At this, the court slammed the police for delay in conducting the probe. “The police should not take such cases casually. When the law and courts and judges take such cases seriously why is the police taking it lightly? The probe in such cases, which involves minors or women, should be done on a priority basis,” the court said.

The court also advised senior police officers to have a continuous check on the status of each case. “Zero pendency should be the aim in such cases. Senior officers above the rank of deputy commissioners of police should continuously monitor the status of cases till charge sheet is filed,” the court said.

The court also asked the government prosecutor to take up the suggestion with the state Home Secretary for further deliberation.