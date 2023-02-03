Bomb threat to Ram Temple: Caller threatens to blow up Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya 

An unidentified caller made a threat call to an Ayodhya resident threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Madhuban Singh said that a man named Manoj Kumar who hails from Sadan received a call from an unidentified caller from Delhi at around 5 AM on Thursday.

“Manoj Kumar from Ram Lalla Sadan in Ayodhya got a call on his phone at around 5 AM. The caller said he is from Delhi, and said that by 10 AM there would be a blast at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Singh said.

“Teams have been formed to arrest the person. The man would be arrested soon and action would be taken against him,” he added. “Further probe is underway,” he said.

The incident comes on the day two ‘Shaligram’ stones weighing 31 tonnes and 15 tonnes each reached Ayodhya on Thursday. The Shaligram stone, collected from the riverbed or banks of a tributary of the Gandaki river in Nepal, is revered as a representation of Lord Vishnu by Hindu devotees. The stones would be used to make the Ram Lalla idols.

Union Home Minister Amit Minister had recently announced that the Ram Temple will be ready by January 1, 2024. The foundation stone of the temple was laid in August 2020.