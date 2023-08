A Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at Delhi airport on Friday received a bomb threat when the boarding was underway and the flight was scheduled to take off.

All the passengers along with their luggage were deboarded safely, ANI reported.

Inspection of the aircraft is underway in the isolation bay at the airport.

A call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre at 7.30 am, while boarding was underway.

The caller is yet to be identified. Further details are awaited.