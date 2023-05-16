scorecardresearch
Bomb threat at Delhi school: South Delhi’s Amrita School evacuated after email bomb threat

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked.

Written by PTI
bomb threat in delhi school
Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said. (Photo source: ANI)

A school in South Delhi‘s Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

(More details are awaited.)

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 10:29 IST

Stock Market