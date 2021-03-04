Bomb scare at Taj Mahal; CISF alerted, red alert in Agra

Taj Mahal shut

The Uttar Pradesh Police today received a call saying a bomb has been placed inside Taj Mahal, which will go off soon. “We had received info from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn’t recruited. A Bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal,” Agra SP Shiv Ram Yadav said. He said that the CISF has been alerted. The man’s location has been traced to Firozabad. Further investigation underway.

