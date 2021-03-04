Bomb scare at Taj Mahal; CISF alerted, red alert in Agra

The Uttar Pradesh Police today received a call saying a bomb has been placed inside Taj Mahal, which will go off soon. “We had received info from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn’t recruited. A Bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal,” Agra SP Shiv Ram Yadav said. He said that the CISF has been alerted. The man’s location has been traced to Firozabad. Further investigation underway.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.