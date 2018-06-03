Bollywood biggie Akshay Kumar to be the face of government’s road safety campaign

Actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways to promote road safety through its campaign.

Actor Akshay Kumar has joined hands with the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways to promote road safety through its campaign. The “Padman” actor today uploaded a photo in which he is dressed as a traffic police constable along with real life police personnel, and hoped that the campaign will create awareness about road safety.

“Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the ‘Road Safety’ movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives,” he tweeted. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways tweeted: “We sincerely appreciate Mr Akshay Kumar for his commitment to the cause of Road Safety. Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha. Let’s follow Traffic Rules and save lives.”

Akshay will be next seen on the big screen in the sports-drama “Gold” in August this year.