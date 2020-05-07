Boiler blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, 7 injured

Initial visuals from boiler blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore. (Courtesy: ANI photo)

Blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLCL) in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore: A blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLCL) in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district has left at least 7 persons seriously injured, ANI report said.

The blast occurred at a boiler at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, initial reports suggested.

The injured have been rushed to the hospitals in and around Cuddalore area in Tamil Nadu, it added.

More details are awaited.