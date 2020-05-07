Boiler blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, 7 injured

Blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLCL) in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore: The injured have been rushed to the hospitals.
Blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLCL) in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore: A blast at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLCL) in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district has left at least 7 persons seriously injured, ANI report said.
The blast occurred at a boiler at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, initial reports suggested.
- Tamil Nadu lockdown: People burst crackers outside liquor shops, miles-long queue seen in Cuddalore
- Modi Sarkar 2.0: Centre begins process to compile achievements to mark 1st anniversary of Modi govt
- Visakhapatnam gas leak: Centre nod to airlifting special chemical to neutralise Styrene monomer at LG Polymer plant
The injured have been rushed to the hospitals in and around Cuddalore area in Tamil Nadu, it added.
More details are awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.