Modi in Assam LIVE Updates: PM on day-long visit to NE state, to inaugurate key railway project

Bogibeel Bridge inauguration LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a daylong visit to northeastern state of Assam where he will inaugurate the country’s longest rail-cum-road bridge — Bogibeel bridge on the Brahmaputra river. The PM’s visit comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. It is expected that Prime Minister will utilise this opportunity to target the Congress given that it took 16 years to complete the project.
Constructed at an estimated price of around Rs 5,900 crore, the bridge has a serviceable period of 120 years. The bridge links two existing railway networks i.e. at the north and south bank of the river. The bridge is also considered to be Asia’s second-longest rail-cum-road bridge. The Bogibeel bridge will work as the lifeline of the northeastern part of the country.
The Assam unit of the BJP has tweeted, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. It said that Modi will inaugurate the bride at 1 pm.
An Assam based organisation- All Assam Ahom Sabha (AAAS), has welcomed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bogibeel bridge. Ina statement, the AAAS said, "The Ahom Sabha acknowledges with deep appreciation the diligence with which the Prime Minister expedited the completion of the bridge. The Ahom Sabha feels that the inauguration of the bridge would mark an epoch in the history of the region and would contribute to the realisation of the national ideals of a composite humane society of Assam as well as India. In fact, these are also the ideals of the Ahom Sabha, an organisation that has above all tenaciously striven for building bridges across peoples and cultures," reports IANS.