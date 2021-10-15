Body of man with hand and legs chopped off, tied to barricade, found at farmers’ protest site on Singhu Border

A disturbing video of the incident has emerged on social media which purportedly shows a group of Nihangs standing over the man after his wrist has been cut off.

The body of a man with one his wrists cut off and legs chopped off was found tied to a police barricade at the farmers’ protest site on the Singhu border this morning, the police said.

“At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped (off) at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway (in Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who is responsible (and) FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe… rumours will linger,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Hansraj was quoted by news agency ANI.

Reports claim that the gruesome killing was done by Nihangs – A radical Sikh group – but there is no official word from the authorities.