Bodo agreement: Amit Shah to sign third Bodo accord today, third in 27 years

The Bodo accord will be signed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and four factions of the NDFB.

Bodo accord 2020: The central government will sign an agreement with the banned insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) to fulfill its key political and economic demands. The accord will be signed on Monday in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and four factions of the NDFB. The NDFB factions are be led by Ranjan Daimari, Govinda Basumatary, Dhiren Boro and B Saoraigra. Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna will also be present on the occasion.

Government officials told PTI that the Home minister wants peace to return to Bodo-dominated areas in Assam and therefore is keen to conclude the accord as early as possible to end the Bodo insurgency. The pact will provide political rights, some economic package to the Bodo tribals living in Assam. Besides, the government will assure the Bodo groups to safeguard the Bodo language and culture and related matters.

Also, a commission is likely to be set up to take views of the people in Assam in providing some specific political rights to the Bodos. Other key promises that may figure in the accord include setting up a sports university and higher education institutions.

It is unlikely that the government will entertain their demand for a separate state or a Union Territory.

This will be the third Bodo accord which will be signed in the last 27 years. The violent movement for a separate state had claimed hundreds of lives and caused damages to public and private properties.

The first Bodo accord was signed with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in 1993. The second pact was signed in 2003 with the militant group Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT).

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has asked the ruling BJP to take all stakeholders into confidence before signing any peace pact with Bodo groups. Leader of Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has written a letter to CM Sonowal saying if a new agreement is signed without Bodo groups consent, it will be divisive rather than bringing peace.

He said that since 2001, over 30 non-Bodo groups have been demanding that no pact should be signed without consulting them. They are already unhappy for including many non-Bodo majority areas in the existing Bodoland Territorial Area Districts. Reacting to reports that the state was considering the demands of some groups to create a Union Territorial Council by carving out some existing districts of Assam, Saikia said a large number of non-Bodo people also reside in these areas.

However, the MHA officials told PTI that the territorial integrity of Assam will be maintained and the key demand of the NDFB, which is either a separate state or a UT, is not going to be entertained.