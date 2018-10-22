Bodies of 3 Army personnel killed in gunfight reach native villages

The bodies of three Army personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the nation fighting Pakistani intruders in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, were taken to their respective villages for cremation on Monday, officials said. Coffins of the slain soldiers wrapped in the Tricolour were taken to their respective villages after a wreath laying ceremony at a military station in Akhnoor sector here.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Havildar Kaushal Kumar of Nowshera (Rajouri), lance naik Ranjeet Singh of Doda and rifleman Rajat Kumar Basan of Pallanwala of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI).

While the bodies of Kumar and Basan were consigned to flames on Monday, Singh will be laid to rest in Ramban on Tuesday, the officials said.

The three soldiers were killed Sunday in a gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders were also killed in the gunfight.

As the bodies of the martyrs reached their homes, mourners in large numbers, including politicians, turned up to pay their last respect to the deceased persons and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Senior police and civil officers joined senior Army officers and other ranks in paying floral tributes to the slain soldiers, the officials said.