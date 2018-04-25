Bodies of 2 more Naxals recovered; Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli encounter toll rises to 39

The death toll after a massive operation against Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district since Sunday rose to 29, with bodies of two more Naxals being fished out of a river today, police said. (Reuters)

The death toll after a massive operation against Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district since Sunday rose to 29, with bodies of two more Naxals being fished out of a river today, police said. “Two more bodies of Naxals were recovered from the Indravati river during a search operation,” they said. “Two more bodies and some body parts, probably eaten by crocodiles, were also fished out from the river in the Kasnasur jungle area of Gadchiroli district,” police said.

Of the 39 bodies recovered so far, 16 have been identified, police said, adding that the identified Naxals carried a combined reward of Rs 1.06 crore. The operation is the result of coordination between C-60 commandos of the Maharashtra Police in hot pursuit of Naxals. “In the operation by C-60 squad in the Kasanasur jungle area, 16 bodies of Naxals (9 male and 7 female) were recovered on April 22,” police said. “Due to heavy rains and paucity of manpower, search was stopped. On Monday, an operation was launched to search for bodies in the Indravati river and 15 more bodies were recovered,” the official said.

“In another operation in the Kapewancha area of Rajaram Khandla post on Monday, six Naxals were killed and their bodies recovered. These include two men and four women,” the official said. Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur attributed success in the massive operation against Naxals to “accurate and specific” intelligence, low morale of Naxals and divisions in their ranks.