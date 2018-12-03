Bobby Pawar headed to Havas Group India

Pawar is moving on from Publicis Worldwide India as CCO and MD, after a five-year stint.
Pawar is moving on from Publicis Worldwide India as CCO and MD, after a five-year stint. He will be joining Havas Group India as chairman and CCO. Ajay Gahlaut, former CCO, Ogilvy North, is slated to replace him at Publicis.
