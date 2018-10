The officials were on way to the site of the proposed memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where work was to begin Wednesday, when it hit a rocky patch, an official said.

A boat carrying Maharashtra Chief Secretary D K Jain and some senior state government officials Wednesday capsized in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai Coast, the Coast Guard said.

The commencement event has been cancelled. Two helicopters were deployed for rescue work, the Coast Guard official said.