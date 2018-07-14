Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in Godavari River, 10 reported missing

At least 10 people were reported missing after a boat capsized in East Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. There were 40 people on the boat when it capsized. According to reports, the incident occurred after the boat rammed with a bridge’s pillar. The search operation is underway.

A similar incident took place on May 16, 2018, when a boat with 20 people onboard capsized in Godavari river. Around ten people went missing while other including two women swam to safety. The incident happened near Manturu in Devipatnam block of East Godavari district.

On May 11, a boat with over 100 tourists caught fire in Godavari river in the Vijayawada district. The passengers had a narrow escape as the driver wheeled the boat to the nearby shore and passengers jumped off before the boat was fully gutted.

(Further details awaited)