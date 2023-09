A boat carrying at least 30 children capsized in the Bagmati River in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday morning.

VIDEO | Several people feared drowned in Bagmati river in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZyWuK9922g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

The incident has caused panic in the area and a search operation has been launched as several children are missing.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived at the scene and launched the rescue efforts.

Further details are awaited.