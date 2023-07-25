scorecardresearch
WATCH Video | BMW goes up in flames on busy Chennai road

Videos of the swanky car engulfed in smoke and flames were circulated on social media.

Written by India News Desk
A screengrab of the video show the BMW car in flames.

A luxury BMW car caught fire in the middle of a busy road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday morning. Videos of the car engulfed in smoke and flames were circulated on social media.

The green-coloured car was a 3 Series GT.

According to media reports, the driver jumped out of the car in the nick of time and escaped unhurt. The videos also shows a team of the fire department reaching the spot and extinguishing the blaze.

The incident was reported from Chrompet in the Tamil Nadu capital, according to Asianet News.

The driver stopped the car after noticing the smoke and quickly jumped out of the vehicle. He has been identified as 22-year-old Parthasarthy and was travelling from Thiruvallikeni to Tindivanam.

Chennai

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 14:12 IST

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 14:16 IST

