BMS general secretary resigns

RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’s general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha has resigned from the post more than 14 months ahead of schedule.

Though Sinha said he had to take the call on health grounds, sources said he was upset as he was “not allowed to work with the functional autonomy that his position warrants”.

BMS has around 10 million members and more than 5,000 affiliate unions. A general secretary is the second in command in the BMS hierarchy.

Sinha was elected as the general secretary for a three-year term in October 2020. He tendered his resignation on June 18, but BMS president Hiranmaya Pandya accepted it on August 11. Pandya could not be contacted.

Sources said though differences of opinion are expected between the ruling dispensation and a trade union, the former has of late been interfering in the affairs of the BMS.

“BMS has been told not to malign the image of the government, not to embarrass it any fora even if there are differences of opinion on policies and plans adopted by the government. How can one work in such an environment?” the source said.

Sinha was critical of the government’s privatisation policy, particularly in the coal, steel and defence sectors. He has also, in the past, voiced his displeasure over government’s move for bank privatisation.