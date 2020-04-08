BMC’s diktat for Mumbaikars: Wear masks in public places in Mumbai or face arrest under Section 188

BMC makes wearing masks mandatory. (Photo Indian Express. File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for the public to wear masks at public places in Mumbai. In a release issued today, the Mumbai civic body said that wearing masks at public places is now mandatory and anyone found flouting the order will have to face action under Section 188 of the IPC.

“All persons moving out for whatever purpose and for whatever reason in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets etc must wear a mask or cloth mask,” the BMC circular said. The circular also warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for flouting its order.

The directive comes amidst growing coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country due to coronavirus. The metropolitan city of Mumbai has reported maximum COVID-19 cases in the state. On Wednesday, Mumbai alone reported 44 new cases, taking the COVID-19 cases close to 600.

Overall, 60 people in the state have tested positive for the virus today, taking the number of such cases to 1,078. The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said nearly 50 per cent of the total patients in Mumbai, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of coronavirus spread not only in Maharashtra but also across the country, are from four of the total 24 administrative wards of the civic body. According to the latest infographic released by the BMC, 282 of the 590 positive cases were detected in D, E, G-South and K-West wards. Coronavirus has so far claimed 40 lives in the metropolis.

The Centre has declared Mumbai as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in the country and various measures have been taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus in the densely populated slums. According to BMC release, the civic body has created as many as 241 containment zones in the city, where at least one or more positive or suspected case of COVID-19 found. Restrictions have been put on the movement of people in these zones to avoid spread of the pandemic.