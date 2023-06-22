scorecardresearch
BMC bulldozes Uddhav Thackeray faction’s Shiv Sena unit in Mumbai

The demolition happened just two days after Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray announced that the party would take out a march to the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai on July 1.

Written by India News Desk
Shiv sena (UBT) shakha
BMC demolished Shiv Sena (UBT) unit in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. (Image: The Indian Express)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) shakha (unit) in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, deeming it an “illegal construction”.

The unit was situated in the Nirmal Nagar locality of Bandra East. The demolition work using a bulldozer started in the morning amid heavy police presence. Local residents said the shakha was constructed in the 1990s.

“People are watching how the (Maharashtra) government is acting with hatred and malice,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant  told PTI. The party workers also gathered near the unit to protest against the demolition even as huge JCB machines turned the structure into rubble.

Incidentally, the demolition happened just two days after Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray announced that the party would take out a march to the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai on July 1 to protest against alleged fund irregularities, corruption and loot in the civic body.

An official, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “We had served the office bearers a notice to take down the unauthorised portions of the office voluntarily. The office was illegal and was operating while flouting the norms; therefore we had to demolish it on our own.”

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 16:35 IST

