Coronavirus outbreak: BMC commissioner transferred amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Covid outbreak: Mumbai has emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra has so far reported nearly 18,000 cases and over 61 per cent cases are from Mumbai.
Coronavirus in Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been transferred for failing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He has been replaced by Iqbal Chahal. Pardeshi has now been transferred to the Urban Development Department as Additional Chief Secretary.
Mumbai has emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra has so far reported nearly 18,000 cases and over 61 per cent cases are from Mumbai.
- Abhishek Manu Singhvi to quit Congress? Rumour mills in overdrive, here's his poetic response on Twitter
- Lockdown wedding: Marriage party stuck in Bihar's Begusarai for 45 days, bride's family runs out of ration
- Coronavirus: Plea in SC seeks direction to Centre to approach ICJ for compensation from China
Mumbai, known as India’s financial capital, has alone reported over 11,000 cases of Coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every passing day. Pune and Thane are the other two cities that have reported the highest numbers of cases. Pune has reported over 2100 cases while Thane has recorded nearly 1900 cases.
India has so far reported over 57,00 cases out of which 17,974 cases are from Maharashtra.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.