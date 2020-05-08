  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus outbreak: BMC commissioner transferred amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Updated: May 8, 2020 7:17:22 PM

Covid outbreak: Mumbai has emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra has so far reported nearly 18,000 cases and over 61 per cent cases are from Mumbai.

Pardeshi has now been transferred to the Urban Development Department. (IE)

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been transferred for failing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He has been replaced by Iqbal Chahal. Pardeshi has now been transferred to the Urban Development Department as Additional Chief Secretary.

Mumbai, known as India’s financial capital, has alone reported over 11,000 cases of Coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every passing day. Pune and Thane are the other two cities that have reported the highest numbers of cases. Pune has reported over 2100 cases while Thane has recorded nearly 1900 cases.

India has so far reported over 57,00 cases out of which 17,974 cases are from Maharashtra.

