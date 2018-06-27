BMC collects Rs 3,90,000 fine on 4th day of plastic ban

After the Maharashtra government enforced a ban on plastic in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday seized 255.400 kilogram of plastic and collected Rs Rs 3,90,000 in fine. The BMC’s plastic ban team visited a total of 5,440 shops across the city and found 94 shops in possession of banned plastic. Of those, 78 paid the fine, while 16 refused to pay. The mentioned fine was collected till 6:00 pm.

The BMC launched a drive against the plastic on June 23 and formed various teams to conduct raids at various places. Anyone who was found using plastic was imposed with a fine. A complain authority has been formed at every ward for those who refused to pay the fine. And, a case will be registered against those who refused to pay the fine.

On March 23, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items. On April 13, the Bombay High Court had called the ban ‘reasonable’.