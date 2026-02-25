The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s wealthiest civic body, has unveiled a massive ₹80,952.56 crore budget proposal for the 2026-27 financial year. Presented by Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the new outlay represents an 8.77% increase over the previous year’s estimate of ₹74,427.41 crore.

The capital expenditure, aimed at long-term projects, is pegged at Rs 48,164.28 crore, reflecting a rise of about 11.59 per cent over the revised estimate of Rs 39,159.51 crore for 2025-26. The capital outlay in 2025-26 was originally estimated at Rs 43,162.23 crore, but was subsequently revised downward.

Major portion of the budget earmarked for core infrastructure

Capital expenditure under the A, B, E, G and T.A. heads, including improvement schemes, education fund, water supply and sewerage and tree authority, is pegged at Rs 30,069.89 crore, according to news agency PTI.

Of this, Rs 13,990 crore will be used for the Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), sewage treatment plants (STPs) and other infrastructure projects. Capital expenditure for special projects has been proposed at Rs 4,104.39 crore.

Internal temporary transfers are pegged at Rs 13,765.74 crore in the coming fiscal.

Revenue expenditure for 2026-27 is proposed at Rs 32,698.44 crore, which is about 15.71 per cent higher than the revised estimate of Rs 28,257.91 crore for 2025-26. The revenue expenditure for the current fiscal was initially estimated at Rs 31,204.53 crore but later reduced by Rs 2,946.62 crore following expenditure rationalisation measures.

At Rs 51,510.94 crore, the estimated revenue income for 2026-27 stands 19.35 per cent higher than the previous budget estimate of Rs 43,159.40 crore. The 2025-26 revenue income estimate was later revised upward to Rs 46,778.12 crore, an increase of 8.38 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

Property tax revenue projected at Rs 7,000 crore for 2026-27

Property tax revenue, one of the BMC’s key income sources, is projected at Rs 7,000 crore for 2026-27, compared to the revised estimate of Rs 6,200 crore for 2025-26. The original estimate for property tax in 2025-26 was Rs 5,200 crore.

As per data till January 31, 2026, the civic body has incurred revenue expenditure of Rs 19,001.88 crore, which is 67.24 per cent of the revised estimate for the current fiscal, while the capital expenditure stood at Rs 22,425.16 crore during the same period.