Blood samples of people infected with Zika virus in Bhopal sent to NIV-Pune

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 12:20 PM

AIIMS-Bhopal has sent blood samples of people found positive for Zika virus in Madhya Pradesh to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to ascertain whether the virus strain is the same as the one that infected patients in Jaipur, an ICMR official said Saturday.

Blood samples of people infected with Zika virus in Bhopal sent to NIV-Pune (Representative Image)

AIIMS-Bhopal has sent blood samples of people found positive for Zika virus in Madhya Pradesh to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to ascertain whether the virus strain is the same as the one that infected patients in Jaipur, an ICMR official said Saturday. If the strain is found to be the same as the one detected in Jaipur, it will be established that the virus was transported by someone who travelled from Jaipur to Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Also, an analysis of Zika virus strains collected from Jaipur, the centre of the latest outbreak of the disease in north India, has suggested they do not have the known mutations linked to foetal microcephaly, a serious birth defect in newborns delivered by infected mothers, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of Zika cases has mounted to 127 in Madhya Pradesh, including the death of two people who had tested positive for the virus. The deceased — an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman — were suffering from the infection and other “serious” diseases. Therefore, it cannot be said that they died due to Zika , officials had clarified. Of the 127 people, 40 are pregnant women, the official said.

People have tested positive for Zika virus in seven districts of Madhya Pradesh. This includes 44 cases reported from Bhopal, 20 from Sehore, 29 from Vidisha, two each from Sagar and Hoshangabad, and one each from Narsinghpur and Raisen. A central team is reviewing the situation and assisting the Madhya Pradesh government to replicate measures and the action plan implemented in Jaipur and Ahmedabad to contain the disease, the ICMR official said.

Jaipur has reported 159 cases of Zika infections while Ahmedabad has reported one case so far. In India, the first outbreak of the Zika virus was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

During the latest outbreak of the virus in the country, the first case surfaced on September 22, when an 85-year-old woman tested positive for the virus in Jaipur. Since then, the number of Zika cases have risen to 153 in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, an intensive screening exercise is underway and vector control measures have been intensified. The government has issued an advisory to district administrations to take steps to check mosquito breeding.

The state health department has advised pregnant women not to visit the affected areas. The Zika virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain.  It is harmful to pregnant women, as they can pass the infection to her foetus during pregnancy or around the time of birth leading to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby’s head is significantly smaller than expected.

The disease is under surveillance of the Union Health Ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the WHO notification since November 18, 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Blood samples of people infected with Zika virus in Bhopal sent to NIV-Pune
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition