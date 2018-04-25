‘Blood on hand’ row: BJP says Salman Khurshid remark is Congress ‘Kaboolnama’; party distances from former Law Min

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid finds himself isolated following a controversy over his statement that the Grand Old Party’s hands are tainted by the blood stains of Muslims. The Congress party has distanced itself from the former Law Minister’s remark.

Speaking at an event in Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, Salman Khurshid acknowledged that communal riots and other sectarian acts did take place during the Congress rule. Asked what he has to say about anti-Muslim riots and Babri Mosque demolition under Congress rule, Khurshid said, “Our hem is tainted by blood stains… and that is why you are telling me that we shouldn’t stop if someone attacks you.. (but) we will show these stains, that you understand that if you attack these people, the stains will ultimately stain you…,” Khurshid added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that his party disagrees with such comments in toto. “Everyone must know that both prior and post-independence, Congress is the only party, which has worked towards building an egalitarian society by carrying all sections of people together including scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, poor, religious, ethnic and linguistic minorities of this country,” Surjewala was quoted as saying by PTI.

He cautioned people that these intrinsic foundational values are under attack today more than ever by the ruling BJP and the Modi government. Surjewala said all leaders must remember that such unfounded statements only help the cause of those in power today, who seek to divide the society on caste, communal or regional lines to retain and attain power at any cost.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn’t left any stone unturned in attacking Congress over Khurshid’s controversial statement. BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain termed Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s remark as a “kaboolnama” of the Congress. “Salman Khurshid’s statement that ‘Congress has blood of Muslims on its hands’ is basically a kaboolnama (confession) of the Congress Party,” said Hussain.

He further alleged that “most riots in India” happened under the Congress rule. He added that the party’s “divide and rule” politics had been exposed time and again. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should apologise to the nation,” Hussain said. He added the Congress was “strategically involved” in all the major riots that had taken place in the country. “The stains of these riots will not be washed away easily,” Hussain said.

As controversy over the statement erupted, Khurshid sought to do some damage control and blamed the media for the entire row. “Media saddens. They question right to speak truth. They distort reply to isolated hostile question by imputing confession instead of reporting ‘despite allegations would you deny our duty to protect you from harm?’ Sensationalism for profit?,” tweeted Khurshid.

The former Law Minister also said that his statement was given as a human being. “What I said I will continue to say, I made the statement as a human being,” added Khurshid.