Blast on SCI oil tanker; fire doused, two ‘casualties’

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) today said there were two “casualties” following an explosion and fire on its oil tanker MT Desh Vaibhav in the Gulf of Oman. The fire was extinguished and the ship “is in full command”, the SCI said here. The incident took place yesterday around 9.35 AM off the Oman coast, it said, without specifying clearly if there were any deaths or only cases of injury.

The vessel was en route to Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, and the blast took place in one of its cargo tanks, the national shipper said here. When contacted, SCI spokesman refused to share details saying more information is awaited. “Explosion struck the MT Desh Vaibhav on Tuesday morning in the Gulf of Oman while sailing to Fujairah on the Eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates,” the Shipping Corporation said in a statement.

“The fire is put out and the vessel is totally under control and continues to be in full command. All personnel who had left the vessel are back on board safely. Two casualties have been reported and are being sent ashore,” the statement said. Another injured crew member was undergoing treatment at a Muscat hospital, it further said, adding the vessel will be taken to nearest port for assessment of damage and repairs. SCI also said that it sought help from the Omani navy for evacuation while other ships nearby responded to the fire call.