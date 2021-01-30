Blast near Israel Embassy: Delhi Police’s Special Cell questioning people

A team from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG visited the spot for post-blast analysis, a senior officer said, adding that the findings will be shared with the Delhi Police team investigating the case.
The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.
Delhi Police’s Special Cell is questioning some people, including a few Iranian nationals, in connection with the minor blast near the Israeli Embassy, official sources said on Saturday.
