Two dead, several injured in blast inside Ludhiana court complex

Two people have reportedly died and several others are feared injured after a blast took place in the Ludhiana District Court Complex in Punjab today. The police and bomb squad have reached the spot and the premises were vacated for the safety of the people. The Police have cordoned off the area. According to reports, the blast took place near the women washroom around 12:25 pm. The intensity of the blast was so high that the walls of the bathroom was damaged and glass of windows of adjacent rooms were shattered. More details are awaited.

