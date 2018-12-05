Blast in IISc Bengaluru; 1 killed, 3 injured

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 7:41 PM

A suspected cylinder blast killed a 32-year old technician and injured three others during an experiment in the aero-dynamics laboratory of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here Wednesday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition was said to be stable, police said.

A suspected cylinder blast killed a 32-year old technician and injured three others during an experiment in the aero-dynamics laboratory of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here Wednesday, police said. Four technicians of a private start-up company were involved in some experiment at the laboratory when an explosion occurred suddenly at around 2.20 pm, they said. Technician Manoj from Mysuru died on the spot while three others suffered injuries.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition was said to be stable, police said. Though the nature of explosion and its cause were yet to be established, it was suspected that the incident occurred due to a blast in a cylinder containing some gas, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjan Raj Urs told PTI that the start-up company Superwave Technologies Private Limited was having a tie-up with the IISc for carrying out experiments pertaining to its research. “Forensic experts would ascertain the actual cause of the accident but it seems like a cylinder blast,” he said.

