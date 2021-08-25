Blast from the past: Uddhav Thackeray’s remark against Yogi Adityanath goes viral amid row over Narayan Rane’s arrest

In a video dating back to 2018, Thackeray can be heard in the video talking about hitting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with slippers.

Amid the ongoing row over Narayan Rane’s comment against Uddhav Thackeray and the former’s subsequential arrest, a comment made by the latter against Yogi Adityanath has resurfaced on social media.

In a video dating back to 2018, Thackeray can be heard in the video talking about hitting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with slippers. The BJP is now questioning how is that different from Rane’s comment on slapping Thackeray.

Thackeray had made the comments against Adityanath in 2018, a year before he became the chief minister of Maharashtra.

“How can he be a Chief Minister? He is a yogi so he should give up everything and sit in a cave – he sits in the chief minister’s chair and calls himself a yogi. This Yogi came like a balloon filled with air. He wore chappals (slippers) while garlanding Shivaji. I felt like hitting him with the same chappal. Who are you to even stand before a statue of Maharaj?” he had said.

Several people took to social media to point out the “hypocrisy” by the Shiv Sena chief and asked Adityanath to file a case against him.

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after multiple FIRs were filed against him by infurious Shiv Sena workers for the former’s remarks against Thackeray. The BJP leader had said during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of his party on Monday that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter’s `ignorance’ of the year of India’s independence. The Union minister was then released in a late-night court order after spending 8 hours in police custody.

Slamming the Maharashtra government, BJP president J P Nadda said Rane’s arrest was violative of constitutional values, and his party will not be cowed down by such actions. In a tweet, Nadda said the “huge” response the BJP has received in its ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ has jolted its rivals. “We fight democratically. The yatra will continue,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP does not support Rane’s comments, but the “party stands behind him 100 per cent”. Alleging that the state police force was being used as a tool for “vendetta politics”, the former chief minister said there should be law and order and “not Taliban-like governance”.