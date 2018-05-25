Blast at Indian restaurant in Canada; 15 injured

It was not immediately known as how many people were inside the restaurant when the incident took place.

At least 15 people were injured in a powerful explosion at an Indian restaurant in Canada’s Ontario province, media reports said today. Three persons suffered “critical blast injuries” and were rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, CBC news reported. The incident took place at ‘Bombay Bhel’ restaurant at around 10:30 PM (local time yesterday) in the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, Peel paramedics said. Police are calling it “suspicious” incident, the report said.

It was not immediately known as how many people were inside the restaurant when the incident took place. The restaurant was evacuated and the plaza is expected to be sealed off for investigation until at least morning, the report added.