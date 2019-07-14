BL Santosh appointed BJP general secretary (organisation)

Published: July 14, 2019 6:44:11 PM

Santosh, an RSS 'pracharak' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka, is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with the poll dynamics.

The BJP said in a statement that his appointment comes into immediate effect.

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday elevated party’s joint general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh as its general secretary (organisation), a day after Ramlal was moved back to the RSS after holding the post for over 13 years.

The BJP said in a statement that his appointment comes into immediate effect. Santosh was the party’s general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka before he was made a national office bearer in charge of southern states in 2014.

