BKU president Naresh Tikait acquitted in 20-year-old murder case

National president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Naresh Tikait, was acquitted in a 20-year-old murder case by a court in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on Monday.

The defence counsel Anil Jindal said the additional sessions judge court acquitted Tikait after the prosecution “failed to prove the case,” reported The Indian Express.

The Bhaurakalan police had registered the case after Rashtriya Kisan Morcha president Jagbir Singh was shot dead in Ahlawalpur village in Muzaffarnagar onSeptember 6, 2003.

Tikait was one of the main accused along with two others- Parveen and Bittu, a resident of Alawalpur Majra village.

After the judgment was passed, Jindal, who appeared for the BKU president, said, “After a detailed investigation, the CB-CID filed a closure report and said there is no evidence against Tikait.”

“During the trial, the deceased leader’s son, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and a former state minister Yograj Singh claimed that Naresh Tikait is the main culprit in the case. The court summoned Tikait and initiated a trial against him. During this period, two other accused – Parveen and Bittu – died in 2009-10 in unusual circumstances,” he added.

During the trial, the court suspected the eyewitness account of Yograj Singh (son of the deceased farmer leader) and Yashpal Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tikait said he was falsely accused in the case and would fight further if needed.

“I had to fight this case for 19 years, 10 months and 11 days. It was a completely false case. Even though it was late, justice has been delivered. I have full faith in the judiciary and this is a victory of that faith only,”

Meanwhile Yograj Singh expressed his disappointment in the court’s decision to acquit Naresh Tikait.

“I am not happy with the judgment. I will definitely move the High Court against it (judgment). I am waiting for the order,” he said.