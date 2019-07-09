BJYM president Poonam Mahajan launches BJP’s membership drive on JNU campus

By: |
Published: July 9, 2019 10:10:03 AM

"We all need to strengthen the hands of the prime minister by joining with maximum numbers. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' is the tradition of our party," she said.

Poonam Mahajan, BJYM president, bjp membership drive, JNU campus, narendra modi, BJP, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas“The membership campaign is needed because we want to take along every common man. Our party believes in a fully democratic system,” she said. (PTI photo)

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Poonam Mahajan Monday launched the BJP membership drive on the JNU campus here. Mahajan said India’s integrity is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We all need to strengthen the hands of the prime minister by joining with maximum numbers. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ is the tradition of our party,” she said. Calling JNU the ‘Ganga’ of the country, she said students come to the institute from all over the country.

Also read: Kamal Nath government orders closure of  ‘Deendayal Rasoi Yojana’, BJP fumes  

“The membership campaign is needed because we want to take along every common man. Our party believes in a fully democratic system,” she said. Mahajan also said similar events will be held on other campuses across the country till August 11 to reach out to students. She said the JNU was the first campus where the event was held. P

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJYM president Poonam Mahajan launches BJP’s membership drive on JNU campus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop